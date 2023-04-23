- Advertisement -

A beautiful Ghanaian lady named Maadwoa was murdered in cold blood by her supposed boyfriend, who shot her five times at Adum in Kumasi, Ghana last Thursday.

Reports indicate that the killer, who is also a police officer, accosted the victim following a disagreement over the health of their relationship.

During a fierce argument, Maa Adwoa allegedly did not give in to his demands and also trivialized his concerns about her seeing other men.

He furiously shot her to death and later left the scene inside a pragya.



Ghanaians on social media have been mourning with Maa Adwoa’s family ever since the sad story went rife on social media.



Amidst the grieving, another sad clip, which is the last TikTok video Maa Adwoa made with her 4-year-old daughter, has surfaced online.



Maa Adwoa shares a daughter with her serious boyfriend, a footballer who currently plays for a team in Europe.

According to close sources, they were even planning to marry this year but the unfortunate incident has turned the reality of the union into a mere dream.

Ghanaians who have come across the video have left emotional comments under it.



