The Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) this morning confirmed the death of the leader and founder Prophet T.B Joshua born June 12th, 1963.

According to SCOAN in an official announcement to the world, the late prophet had some word for his church and the world as a whole.

The post stated that shortly before he died, he organized a meeting with his television partners where he indirectly informed them that it was time for him to leave the earth.

That portion reads: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

The official communique went on to tell the whole world the last message the great Prophet of God had to say and these are asking that people watch and pray as well as, letting the world know that it’s just one life for Christ and that life is so dear to Christ.

It also reads: “Here are Prophet TB Joshua’s last words: “Watch and pray.” “One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear.”