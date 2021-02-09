Richie Mensah has addressed the ongoing stir on social media over Kuami Eugene turning down a feature with rapper Guru.

In what has become a contentious issue on social media, Kuami Eugene, in an interview, tossed aside the possibility of collaborating with old hand musician Guru.

The Highlife prodigy mentioned in his interview that since Guru has somewhat a strained relationship with his boss, Richie, he could not feature on a song with him unless he issues an apology to the Lynx team.

Eugene’s statement did not sit well with Guru as he took to his Instagram and, in a long post, cautioned Eugene against burning bridges at such an early stage in his career.

He reminded Eugene that just like himself, the buzz around his craft will wane, and asked him never to touch any nerves at Lynx because they will hit his career hard just like his predecessors.

However, Richie has jumped behind his artiste, insisting that Eugene’s statement were in no way derogatory to Guru.

According to the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, the Rockstar only did right by pointing out that he could not work with Guru when he has an issue with his label.

SEE POST BELOW:

The veteran singer and record producer added that Guru, out of spite, went around spinning stories of how Lynx Entertainment had sabotaged his career all because he refused him a feature with neither Kidi nor Eugene.

Richie asserted that Guru did not need his acts to produce a hit song since he has proven to be a certified hitmaker while asking for peace to prevail.