GhPageNews"You're unintelligent" - Sam George fires Ablekuma North MP over false claims
News

"You're unintelligent" – Sam George fires Ablekuma North MP over false claims

By Albert
LGBTQ: Sam George fights NPP MP Sheila Bartels, calls her
MP for Ningo-Prampram Sam George has fired his colleague in parliament, Sheila Bartels, MP for Ablekuma North, over what he described as false claims.

Sheila Bartels in an interview on Starr FM alleged that Sam Griege and his cohorts who are bent on passing the Anti-LGBTQ Bill have been benefiting financially.

On the back of that wild allegation, Sam George in a Facebook post urged Sheila Bartels to be more concerned about speaking on the floor of parliament than to be ‘speaking intelligently”.

Sam Goerge refuted Sheila Bartels’s claims but also warned her not to cross his path else she would be fiercely accosted for her numerous ‘baseless blabberings” and regret in the end.

…Let it be known that your rantings and raving are so unintelligent they are embarrassing. The absence of any logic in your commentary leaves one asking if all is well with you? How can anyone with an iota of intelligence spew such blarney?

Quoting the Bible as a means to show intelligence or justification for your warped guff is akin to the devil quoting the Bible during his temptation of Jesus Christ in Matthew 4:6. My response to you is Matthew 4:7(Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God )”, Sam George wrote.

Sam George has been at the forefront of the fight against the legalization or normalization of the activities of LGBTQ in Ghana.

He has raised arguments about culture and sanity to buttress his stance against the popularization of LGBTQ in Ghana.

On the back of that, he has decided to face off Sheila Bartels in order to set the records straight about his unchanged stance on the topic.

