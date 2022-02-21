type here...
GhPageNews"Liar, pay the rent you promised Ghanaian youth now " - Sam...
News

“Liar, pay the rent you promised Ghanaian youth now ” – Sam George taunts Akufo-Addo for lying

By Albert
- Advertisement -

In the leadup to the 2016 elections, President Akufo-Addo promised the Ghanaian youth that their monthly rent bills would be catered for by his government.

In fact, he promised that the first 6-month rent bill of all Ghanaian youth will be paid for by his government in order to make it possible for the young to kickstart their lives.

On the back of that, Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George has asked President Akufo-Addo to revisit his promises and ensure that the rent of the youth is paid.

According to him, the president could not run away from such a major promise which convinced the youths to vote him into power.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day Show with Johnnie Hughes, Sam George said Akufo-Addo needs to apologize to Ghanaians that he lied if he fails to pay for the rent of the youth.

“The youth of Ghana are waiting for you to pay their rent. You promised to pay it so stop sitting aloof.”

“We know you lied to us and you won’t do it but at least pay for our rents. If not, apologize to the youth of Ghana for lying, ” he said.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 21, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.1 ° F
    86.1 °
    86.1 °
    66 %
    3.9mph
    74 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News