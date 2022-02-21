“Liar, pay the rent you promised Ghanaian youth now ” – Sam George taunts Akufo-Addo for lying

- Advertisement -

In the leadup to the 2016 elections, President Akufo-Addo promised the Ghanaian youth that their monthly rent bills would be catered for by his government.

In fact, he promised that the first 6-month rent bill of all Ghanaian youth will be paid for by his government in order to make it possible for the young to kickstart their lives.

On the back of that, Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George has asked President Akufo-Addo to revisit his promises and ensure that the rent of the youth is paid.

According to him, the president could not run away from such a major promise which convinced the youths to vote him into power.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day Show with Johnnie Hughes, Sam George said Akufo-Addo needs to apologize to Ghanaians that he lied if he fails to pay for the rent of the youth.

“The youth of Ghana are waiting for you to pay their rent. You promised to pay it so stop sitting aloof.”

“We know you lied to us and you won’t do it but at least pay for our rents. If not, apologize to the youth of Ghana for lying, ” he said.