I am not your class for you to play with- Martha Ankomah fires Lilwin

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah has fired some shots at Lilwin, after the latter launched a scathing attack on her for no tangible reason.

Addressing the issue verbally for the very first time, the actress has said that forgiving Lilwin would be the last thing she would ever do.

She noted that the fact that Ghanaians have not heard anything about the issue so far does not necessarily mean that she has forgiven him.

According to Martha Ankomah, she trusts in the court of Ghana and believes they would ensure the right thing is being done.

Responding to claims by Lilwin that he was playing with her, Martha Ankomah fired some shots at him.

The actress stated categorically in an interview on UTV that apart from seeing Lilwin on screen, she has not had the opportunity to meet him personally.

Adding that the actor cum musician was never playing in the video he did, and even if he was playing, she is not his class for him to play with.

Source:GH PAGE

