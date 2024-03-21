I will never forgive Lilwin, I will slap sense into his empty head- Martha Ankomah

- Advertisement -

Decent Ghallywood actress, Martha Ankomah has broken her silence on her issue with the controversial Kumawood actor who doubles as a musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

The actress was captured at an event for an interview where she decided to talk about her issue with Lilwin for the very first time.

When asked by UTV if she had let bygones be bygones, the actress said that there was no way she would let the actor go free.

According to her, it is high time she slapped sense into the actor to serve as a deterrent to others who have plans to follow suit.

Martha Ankomah noted that what the actor did has badly affected her.

Meanwhile, she told UTV that she is still waiting on the court to ensure that the right thing is done, claiming she has high hopes in the court.

