Ghanaian movie star, Kojo Nkansah Lilwin has lamented over how his own kinsmen cherish funerals more than the lives of their relatives.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, the comic actor expressed his disdain for how Asantes put funerals ahead of the wellbeing of their own people.

According to Lilwin, Asantes love the dead more than the living because they hardly come together to raise funds for a struggling fellow but they will swiftly gather money for one’s funeral.

READ ALSO: Lilwin didn’t help me travel abroad – Former manager fumes

Pressing on, Lilwin said Asantes will go to the extreme of borrowing money for your funeral but when you’re sick and in need of money for treatment, they won’t mind you.

He shared a story of how a sick man who was abandoned by his family had to feign his death to get them to pay his hospital bills.

Lilwin explained that the man told the doctors to call his family and announce to them that he passed away during treatment.

When the hospital did exactly that, the family contributed money to pay his bills so that they can have his body for a funeral.

They later found out that he didn’t die and it was a master plan to get himself out of the hospital.

Alot of social media users seem to agree with Lilwin’s submissions because truthfully, Asantes adore funerals.

READ ALSO: Lilwin talks about divorcing his first wife