Lilwin’s former manager Busumuru Sean Kingston has bitterly vented out his disappointment in the Kumawood actor after diligently serving him for 8 years.

While working for Lilwin, Busumuru graduated from a mere manager to become the headmaster of the actor’s school.

Just after working as Great Minds International School’s headmaster, he was sacked for embezzlement of funds.

He refused to grant interviews to tell his side of the story for reasons best known to him.

Speaking in an interview on Nhyira FM, Busumur who appears pained with how Lilwin used and discarded him like a piece of trash lamented over how his former didn’t help him travel abroad.

As revealed by Busumuru, while working with Lilwin, he assumed the actor would have rewarded him by helping him travel abroad but such never happened.

Pained Busumuru Sean Kingston categorically stated in the course of the interview in the studious of Nhyira FM that after 8 years of working with Lilwin, the famous actor couldn’t even sponsor him a trip to Kenya.

Busumuru Sean Kingston in the interview posited that his main wish for following Lilwin in 8yrs was hoping to travel outside with the sector for a musical show, however, his heart desire never happened.

