Lilwin “cries” over the IGP’s refusal to invite him to the celebs meeting

Multi-talented Kumawood superstar, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin has resentfully expressed his disappointment in the IGP for failing to give him an invitation to the just-ended Police and celebs closed-door meeting.

Liwlin who is undoubtedly amongst the top 5 celebrities in the country made this angry outburst whiles speaking in an interview on Accra100.5 FM’s ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ show earlier this morning.

According to Lilwin, he only got to know of such development after he bumped into his senior colleague Agya Koo at the airport.

He went on to express his shock over how the following stars were invited but he was left out; Kuami Eugene, Afia Schwarzenegger, A-Plus, Kofi Okyere Darko, John Dumelo Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Abeiku Santana etc.

Pained Lilwin continued that he belives that he was not given an invite because they deem him as unfit to be called a celebrity which he thinks it’s unfair.

He said;

“I met Agya Koo at the airport; it was via him that I learned that people in the creative arts business had a meeting with the IGP in Accra, and I had no information about it; no one invited me, and no one informed me about it.

“Any meeting involving celebrities that have taken place in Accra, I’ve never been invited,” he said, “yet I’m among the top three celebrities in the country.”

“So, if there’s a conference to address issues impacting the business, isn’t it weird that the superstars Ghanaians listen to and adore, like myself, were not included?

“Perhaps my advice would have been considered if I had been present, but they presume Lil Win is a child,

“There were producers and actors present,” the Kumawood actor added, “but maybe since I’m the last born, people figure I’ll know whatever was talked about there, so I have no difficulty.”

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale caused a scene at the event after angrily walking out of the auditorium.

He later apologized for his gutter behaviours after peace was restored.