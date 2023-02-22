type here...
Lilwin mocks Dr Likee again; Flaunts his three YouTube plaques

Kojo Nkansah Lilwin has once again thrown another jab at Dr Likee and his crew despite dismissing the reports that he’s beefing with the latter.

The two comic actors have been beefing for close to a year now for the obvious reason – And it’s clear their rivalry won’t end anytime soon.

In a new video which has been spotted on Lilwin’s official Instagram page, he mocked Dr Likee by flaunting his three YouTube plaques and bragged that no content creator in Ghana has been able to achieve this feat.

According to Lilwin, Dr Likee and his crew claim to be the ‘owners’ of Youtube but his channels have more views and relevance than theirs.

Evidently, numbers don’t lie and we can all attest o the fact that he’s more known on Youtube than Dr Likee notwithstanding the crown Ghanaians have placed on the skit maker’s head as the ‘Undisputed Champion’ of YouTube.

Lilwin also thanked his fans and loved ones for supporting him since day one and additionally urged them to keep watching his content.

