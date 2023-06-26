Lilwin’s 2nd wife curses as she breaks silence on reports of maltreating her step-kids

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Lilwin’s second wife, Maame Serwaa has finally addressed the reading reports of maltreating the kids the actor shares with his first wife.

Recall that somewhere last week, Kumawood actress who’s simply known in the showbiz circles as Ohemaa accused Maame Serwaa of maltreating her stepkids.

In a TikTok video, Ohemaa alleged that Maame Serwaa treats her stepkids with utter disdain.

She also alleged that Lilwin has barred his first wife from seeing her own children.

After Ohemma dropped these wild allegations against Maame Serwaa, some social media users took to their various timelines to blast and insult her.

Pained Maame Serwaa has come live on TikTok to set the records straight.

According to her, the reports that she maltreats her stepkids are false and shouldn’t be tolerated.

She alleged that, because she treats her stepkids like her own children, they equally love her like their biological mother.

Worried Maame Serwaa left the gossipmongers under the mercy of God to ruthlessly deal with them for tarnishing her image with heavy lies.

