- Advertisement -

A trending video on the internet at the moment wildly asserts that Lilwin’s first wife Patricia has gone mad.

This sad news was first dropped on the internet by Lilwin’s ex-wife’s sister who claims that the actor is the cause of her sister’s madness.

According to the lady, she strongly believes that Lilwin is the mastermind behind her sister’s madness just to have custody over their kids.

The lady further revealed that at the beginning of her sister’s madness they thought she was pressed but it’s now more than clear that she has lost touch with sanity.

Meanwhile, Lilwin is yet to comment on the worrisome accusations that have been poured on his head by his ex-wife’s sister.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin marries his American Baby Mama in Kumasi – Beautiful Wedding (Video)

Ghanaian artist, musician, actor and comedian. Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin has tied the knot with his American Baby Mama in a secret wedding.

The wedding ceremony which took place today in Jamasi, a popular town in Kumasi was exclusive private and only selected individuals were in attendance.

Photos and videos from the private ceremony are yet to pop up online. Meanwhile, below is a video of Lilwin’s new wife and the bridesmaids having a joy-filled bridal shower.

Watch the video below;