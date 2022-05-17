type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentLilwin's first wife allegedly goes mad
Entertainment

Lilwin’s first wife allegedly goes mad

By Armani Brooklyn
Lilwin's first wife allegedly goes mad
- Advertisement -

A trending video on the internet at the moment wildly asserts that Lilwin’s first wife Patricia has gone mad.

This sad news was first dropped on the internet by Lilwin’s ex-wife’s sister who claims that the actor is the cause of her sister’s madness.

According to the lady, she strongly believes that Lilwin is the mastermind behind her sister’s madness just to have custody over their kids.

The lady further revealed that at the beginning of her sister’s madness they thought she was pressed but it’s now more than clear that she has lost touch with sanity.

Meanwhile, Lilwin is yet to comment on the worrisome accusations that have been poured on his head by his ex-wife’s sister.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin marries his American Baby Mama in Kumasi – Beautiful Wedding (Video)

Ghanaian artist, musician, actor and comedian. Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin has tied the knot with his American Baby Mama in a secret wedding.

The wedding ceremony which took place today in Jamasi, a popular town in Kumasi was exclusive private and only selected individuals were in attendance.

Photos and videos from the private ceremony are yet to pop up online. Meanwhile, below is a video of Lilwin’s new wife and the bridesmaids having a joy-filled bridal shower.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 17, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    62 %
    1.9mph
    40 %
    Tue
    89 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News