Government appointees who run some of the state-owned enterprises (SoEs) enjoy gargantuan allowances that will blow your mind.

These allowances are paid to an individual in order to make him or her comfortable enough to deliver the goods.

Although most of these (SoEs) are running at a loss, the CEOs, Managing Directors and Board of Directors continue to fleece the public purse by receiving huge allowances.

Meanwhile, the government has been complaining about the lack of enough money to fund key projects like the payments of allowances of NABCO trainees, Teacher and Nursing Trainees Allowances among others.

Below is the list of allowances/end-of-year benefits government appointees enjoy in 2022.

Four months gross salary at the point of disengagement for every calendar year. The benefit of a housing loan of about ¢6000. Home enhancement loan of about ¢2000. Travel per diem of $1500. Salary increases to be at 20%. Medical care for spouses and children up to 21 years onwards. Mandatory full medical examination yearly abroad. Allowance for a replacement for eye lenses ¢1000 yearly There is also an out-of-station allowance where accommodation and meals will be provided, an inconvenience allowance of ¢500 per day.

Other allowances government appointees of SoEs enjoy:

Special allowance including, household allowance.

Utility subsidy, Responsibility allowance- ¢1500 a month.

Entertainment allowance- ¢1500 a month.

Satellite TV connection on DStv ¢500 a month.

Security guards 2 personnel at night and 1 during the day.

An Official vehicle

Vehicle loan

Executive saloon car

Driver

Vehicle Maintenance Allowance ¢1000 per month

Clothing allowance of GH¢10,000 etc.

Inconvenience Allowance GH¢500 per day

Freebies government appointees enjoy