Government appointees who run some of the state-owned enterprises (SoEs) enjoy gargantuan allowances that will blow your mind.
These allowances are paid to an individual in order to make him or her comfortable enough to deliver the goods.
Although most of these (SoEs) are running at a loss, the CEOs, Managing Directors and Board of Directors continue to fleece the public purse by receiving huge allowances.
Meanwhile, the government has been complaining about the lack of enough money to fund key projects like the payments of allowances of NABCO trainees, Teacher and Nursing Trainees Allowances among others.
Below is the list of allowances/end-of-year benefits government appointees enjoy in 2022.
- Four months gross salary at the point of disengagement for every calendar year.
- The benefit of a housing loan of about ¢6000.
- Home enhancement loan of about ¢2000.
- Travel per diem of $1500.
- Salary increases to be at 20%.
- Medical care for spouses and children up to 21 years onwards.
- Mandatory full medical examination yearly abroad.
- Allowance for a replacement for eye lenses ¢1000 yearly
- There is also an out-of-station allowance where accommodation and meals will be provided, an inconvenience allowance of ¢500 per day.
Other allowances government appointees of SoEs enjoy:
- Special allowance including, household allowance.
- Utility subsidy, Responsibility allowance- ¢1500 a month.
- Entertainment allowance- ¢1500 a month.
- Satellite TV connection on DStv ¢500 a month.
- Security guards 2 personnel at night and 1 during the day.
- An Official vehicle
- Vehicle loan
- Executive saloon car
- Driver
- Vehicle Maintenance Allowance ¢1000 per month
- Clothing allowance of GH¢10,000 etc.
- Inconvenience Allowance GH¢500 per day
Freebies government appointees enjoy
- Holiday facilities, both internal and external holidays, for not more than six persons, not more than three rooms, and for not more than five nights per year in Ghana or elsewhere, exclusive of annual.
- The retirement package is calculated at 12% of the gross salary which is to be set aside by the employer.
- The parting gift includes one top-of-the-range multimedia laptop of your choice with accessories.
- If you have been at the post for more than two years, you get an additional gift valued at 50% of one month’s gross salary.
- If you have been at the post for two to four years you get an additional gift valued at one month’s gross salary.
- If you have been at the post for over 4 years you get an additional gift valued at two months’ gross salary, the official saloon vehicle that you have been using will remain yours or you can procure at a discount of 50%.