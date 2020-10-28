Little boy bursts with happiness after listening to Davido’s FEM song in new video

In an extra adorable video posted on Instagram, a kid was seen jamming to Davido’s FEM song.

The video posted by Davido shows the boy out of sorts at the beginning and crying because her mum played a song he disliked.

In an eye-catching turn of events, the kid suddenly burst into laughter after his mum streamed Davido’s FEM song for him from YouTube.

He sang along and placed his finger on his lips at the mention of FEM to depict the message of the song asking haters to shut up.

Sharing the video, an elated Davido captioned the post, ”Haven’t been in the best of moods lately but this made me smile ?….”

Meanwhile, Davido was hugely involved in the #EndSars protests as he was among a number of other Nigerian celebrities in search of an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

From a meeting with the Inspector General of Police to the office of the Speaker of the House of reps, Davido led a delegation of young influential Nigerians that took action against SARS.

Meanwhile, the #EndSars protests have erupted across Nigeria and captured global attention.

The cry for change in Nigeria, largely by the younger generation has been geared toward the disbandment of the SARS police unit accused of extrajudicial killings, extortion, and torture.

In an effort to quell the unrest, the government announced the unit would be disbanded, and promised a host of other reforms without clearly specified timeframes.