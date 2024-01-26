type here...
Little girl who hoisted the 2008 AFCON trophy in Ghana looking all grown up – PHOTOS

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The little girl who held the AFCON trophy during the opening ceremony in Ghana back in has been identified as the beautiful Mimi Boateng.

A photo of Mimi hoisting the AFCON trophy as she was being carried in a palanquin went viral since it was captured and made it way to the media.

Before now, many had wondered where the little girl was after grabbing the spotlight when Ghana hosted the AFCON.

Ghana successfully hosted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2008 when the tournament was made up of 16 teams.

The competition was hosted in four major cities, namely; Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Sekondi-Takoradi.

