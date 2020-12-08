Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the incumbent/elected member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon has heaped praises on his main contender, John Setor Dumelo for putting up a very good fight.

In an interview with TV3 after she was declared the winner following the provisional results which shows she is in a comfortable lead, Lydia Alhasssan described John Dumelo as a very mature individual.

SEE ALSO: #Election 2020: Maa Lydia thank God as she declares herself the winner of Ayawaso West Constituency

Madam Lydia said John Dumelo had little experience in politics but he put up a fierce fight devoid of violence.

He praised John Dumelo for ensuring a Free and Fair election in Ayawaso West Wuogon. She also praised John Dumelo for his good conduct throughout the election process.

Maa Lydia won the 39, 851 votes whiles John Dumelo secured 37, 778 votes. Congratulations to Maa Lydia