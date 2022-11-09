- Advertisement -

Actress Lydia Forson has slammed leaders of the Pentecost Church in Ghana over a 3-day fasting and prayers declaration against the country’s economic recession.

The Church had announced in a communique days ago for all members across the country to brace themselves for the spiritual warfare, beginning Thursday, November 10.

But Lydia, who is not enthused by the church’s approach to tackling the crisis, lashed out at its leaders over what she described as their hypocrisy in using their position to advance their own agendas instead of holding the government accountable.

In a flurry of tweets, the actress intimated that although prayers cannot be underrated, that alone cannot cause change if religious leaders don’t use their influence to put the government on its toes.

“Imagine the church actually took a position to HOLD government accountable beyond prayers. Imagine the church used its power/influence to get our government to do right by its people. Instead, the church (most) uses their position to only advance itself and its agenda. Shame,” one of her tweets read.

Lydia Forson further urged the clergy to go beyond simply offering prayers. She pushed them to speak out against the unfair treatment of their flock.

“Imagine Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. asking black people to fast and pray for 3 days to end discrimination and not speaking against the injustices people of colour were facing. Prayers, yes, but action too.”

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, had encouraged church members not to despair in these trying times but “to keep trusting God with the belief that He will respond to our prayers and bring relief to the nation”.