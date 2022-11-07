Even a person with alexithymia can feel Ghana’s present economic hardships.

It seems the country is on autopilot because despite Nana Addo claiming that he has the men prior to becoming the president nothing seems to be perfectly working.

The prices of food and fuel have skyrocketed and nothing shows there’s going to be a reduction in them anytime soon.

It is at the back of this that the Church Of Pentecost has declared three-day fasting and prayer sessions for all members across the country, beginning Thursday, November 10.

The fasting is purposely to fervently pray unto God to have mercy on the country because things have gotten out of hand and beyond imagination.

The members of the Chruch Of Pentecost who will be participating in the three-day fasting and prayers have been advised: “to pray and intercede for the nation and the global community”.

A part of the circular dated Saturday, November 5 to all assemblies of the church as sighted by our outfit reads;

These prayer and fasting sessions may be fused with any existing programme scheduled for the week.

“All Area Heads and ministers are to get involved and organise these meetings at any convenient level that will yield the maximum result.”

Apostle Nyamekye also encouraged church members not to despair in these trying times but “to keep trusting God with the belief that He will respond to our prayers and bring relief to the nation”.

The last sentence in the circular reads;

“May the Lord pour on the church the spirit of supplication, and the burden to stand in the gap and build a hedge for the nation.”

