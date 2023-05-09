- Advertisement -

Controversial and highly opinioned Maa Linda has aggressively reacted to the alleged threats from Mona Gucci that she’ll pour acid on her daughter, Felicia Osei.

According to Maa Linda in a now-viral TikTok video, Mona Gucci has threatened to pour acid on Felicia Osei if she continues to troll her.

Mona Gucci’s yet-to-be-confirmed acid threats followed after Maa Linda ridiculed her for wearing a ‘maternity’ dress to the just-ended VGMAs.

In Maa Linda’s rife mockery video, she blasted Mona Gucci for always talking down on her colleagues who are evidently doing better than her in life but she dressed like a homeless person to such an important event.

Apparently, Mona Gucci has tale offence to Maa Linda’a humiliating comments about her dress hence the reason behind her threats.

As we all know, Maa Linda is a heavyweight when it comes to internet beefs hence she has equally replied to Mona Gucci in the same fiery manner.

According to Maa Linda, Mona Gucci should immediately delete her intentions of pouring acid on her daughter because if she dares tries such a thing, she’ll make sure to completely destroy her.

Maa Linda additionally alleged that Mona Gucci has been blackmailing some popular pastors and at the appropriate time, she’ll drop all the heavy and dirty secrets on the internet.

