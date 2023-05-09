type here...
Mona Gucci allegedly threatens to pour acid on Felicia Osei

By Armani Brooklyn
Felicia Osei’s controversial mother, Maa Linda, has wildly alleged that Mona Gucci is planning to pour acid on her daughter.

These heavy accusations followed after Maa Linda trolled Mona Gucci over the dress she wore to the just-ended VGMAs.

In a TikTok video, Maa Linda mocked Mona Gucci and the designer who made her dress. She advised her to stop working with the fashion designer because he or she is very unskilled.

Mona Gucci (left) and Felicia Osei

Just after the trolls, Maa Linda has alleged in another TikTok video that Mona Gucci has threatened to pour acid on her children just because she made fun of her.

According to Maa Linda, Mona Gucci sent her daughters a private text to talk to her else, she will destroy their faces with acid.

Addressing the acid threats, Maa Linda strongly believes Mona Gucci is just pained about the fact that she gave her a dosage of her own bitter drug.

    Source:Ghpage

