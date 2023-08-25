Last weekend, Ghanaian socialite and hair entrepreneur simply known as Serwaa Prikels on social media made it into the headlines after her ex-lover, Ridwan, accused her of sleeping with Mcbrown’s husband Mr Maxwell Mensah.



According to Ridwan in an explosive Snapchat post, he didn’t marry Maame Serwaa because of her infidelity.



As alleged by the famous Accra big boy, he caught Maame Sewaa cheating on him on multiple occasions but forgave her.



Ridwan also asserted that Maame Serwaa goes around sleeping with various big men including Mcbrown’s husband Mr Maxwell Mensah.

READ ALSO: 12 sakawa guys caught burying a newborn baby alive



He threatened to also completely destroy Maame Serwaa’s image on social media if she didn’t stop paying bloggers to tarnish his reputation.

Amid the unfolding drama, Maame Serwaa Prikels has broken her silence in a subtle yet impactful manner.

On her Instagram page, she has posted an image of herself beside a Range Rover allegedly gifted to her by Ridwan.

The cryptic caption attached to the photo has ignited discussions and speculation, suggesting that Maame Serwaa is preparing to address the controversy head-on.

In her caption, Maame Serwaa hinted at her readiness to confront challenges, asserting that she had “awoken” and was prepared to face obstacles with the ferocity of a beast.

The metaphorical language employed in her post has led to speculation that she might be poised to address the allegations, potentially offering her perspective on her reported connection to McBrown’s husband.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians blast Ama Official for saying Kay Verli has small manhood

READ ALSO: Asantewaa reacts to the trending reports that her husband has kicked her out of his house