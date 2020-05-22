Photos: Maame Yeboah Asiedu shares beatiful photos of her daughter on social media as she celebrates her 15th B-Day

- Advertisement -

Celebrated radio and television personality Maame Yeboah Asiedu of Adom TV on a special day in her only daughter’s life has taken to social media to celebrate her.

READ ALSO: Moesha Buodong goes raw on social media – Netizens stunned

The also renowned marriage and relationship counselor took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 21 to post photos of her daughter who turned age 15.

Captioning the photos, she wrote; “Happy birthday to my beautiful, intelligent daughter Nama. Favor, Grace and Joy locate you always. #mum’sonlygirl K , Kwa, Dad and i love ?? you to bits!!”

CHECK OUT THE BEAUTIFUL PHOTO BELOW:

READ ALSO: E.L involved in a car accident (Video)

Maame Yeboah described the girl as beautiful and intelligent. She also prayed for favour and grace for the girl. Happy Birthday, girl,