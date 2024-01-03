Maame Yeboah Asiedu speaks for the first time after divorce from husband to marry another man

- Advertisement -

Over the weekends, ace Ghanaian marriage counsellor and prophetess, Maame Yeboah Asiedu tied the knot with another man after divorce from her former husband whom she was married to for about two years.

After videos and photos from her marriage ceremony went viral online, Ghanaians on the internet massively descended on her for preaching against divorce but doing otherwise.

Even some critics went the extra by accusing her of being pompous and disrespectful in her marriage reason she was divorced.

Amidst the insults and attacks, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has spoken for the first time to address the reports that she was very disrespectful towards her ex-husband.

Speaking in a fresh self-made video, Maame Yeboah emphatically stated that she wasn’t the one who walked out of her old marriage but otherwise.

She explained that it was her ex-husband who insisted that he was no longer interested in their marriage hence called the annulment of their union.

As claimed by Maame Yeboah, she tried all the possible means to keep her former marriage but unfortunately for her, despite all that she did, she still failed.

Maame Yeboah also alleged that she treated her husband very well and was always submissive to him but sadly, her marriage still hit the rocks.

