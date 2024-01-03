Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s ex-husband and current husband ‘clash’ in court over her (Video)

- Advertisement -

For the very first time, Maame Yeboah has dropped a set of revelations about both her current and ex-husband.

The former worker of Adom FM and UTV married her sweetheart over the weekend in a simple traditional wedding.

According to reports, Maame Yeboah Asiedu divorced her husband of 20 years to marry a U.S borga.

However, fans were shocked that Maame Yeboah Asiedu could move on from 20 years of marriage with adorable kids to tie the knot with another man.

Ghanaians have since expressed concern about how fast she has grabbed a new lover and already made things official.

Amidst all this, Maame Yebah has disclosed how her ex-husband and current husband clashed in court over her.

Speaking in a fresh video that has since gone viral, Maame Yeboah disclosed that, when her current husband Mr Smith expressed interest in marrying her, her old husband had also dragged her to court for a divorce.

She was very worried because her old marriage was still valid hence she couldn’t go ahead to marry Mr Smith.

However, Mr Smith still insisted on marrying her and hence proposed that they should tie the knot on 30th December 2023.

Luckily for her, her marriage to Mr Asiedu was cancelled on the 16th of December 2023 – This gave her the chance to marry Mr Smith on the 30th of December as earlier proposed.

