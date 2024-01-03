Maame Yeboah Asiedu speaks about her ex-husband for the first time as they divorce after 20 years of marriage

- Advertisement -

Media personality turned evangelist, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has recently tied the knot.

The former worker of Adom FM and UTV married her sweetheart over the weekend in a simple traditional wedding.

According to reports, Maame Yeboah Asiedu divorced her husband of 20 years to marry a U.S borga.

However, fans were shocked that Maame Yeboah Asiedu could move on from 20 years of marriage with adorable kids to tie the knot with another man.

Ghanaians have since expressed concern about how fast she has grabbed a new lover and already made things official.

Social media users are sharing thoughts about her marriage and they believe Maame Yeboah Asiedu was probably doing stuff outside her marriage when it collapsed.

To make matters worse, there is a throwback video of Maame Yeboah Asiedu condemning divorce.

She noted on the Delay show that divorce was never an option, and yet, she has left a marriage after 20 solid years to go for borga.

Speaking for the first time after her divorce, Maame Yeboah has publicly disclosed in a new video that it was her husband who walked out of their marriage.

Addressing the attacks on her, Maame Yebpah spoke very beautifully about her ex-husband Mr Asiedu.

According to her, her husband is a very good man whom she dearly loved but unfortunately, they had to divorce.

Maame Yeboah also reminisced on some of the good times she had with her ex-husband and added that there were very good friends inside their marriage.

