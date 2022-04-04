type here...
'Make my name rest small' -Medikal replies Sonnie Badu

By Lizbeth Brown
Sister Derby and boyfriend
AMG rapper Medikal originally known as Samuel Adu Frimpong has reacted after gospel musician Sonnie Badu mentioned his name in reference to his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby.

In a tweet, the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker warned the gospel musician and pastor to make his name rest.

Medikal noted that is about time people moved on in regards to his former relationship with Sister Derby which ended almost three years ago.

ALSO READ: Sonnie Badu mocks Sister Derby & her boyfriend

The rapper urged Sonnie Badu and others to move on and stop dwelling on his past relationship with Sister Derby.

“It’s been like how many years now? Y’all no de fi move on? smfh. Make my name rest small abeg”, Medikal tweeted.

See the tweet below;

This comes after Sonnie Badu in a post on Instagram indicated that Sister Derby’s new boyfriend looks like Medikal.

It is obvious the statement by Sonnie Badu infuriated Medikal and has sent a word of caution to him.

Medikal and Sister Derby’s relationship ended almost three years ago after the former was accused of infidelity.

Medikal is currently married to actress Fella Makafui with whom they have a daughter together and Sister Derby is in a relationship.

    Source:Ghpage

