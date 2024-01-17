Male church member fights popular pastor for sleeping with his wife during service (Video)

- Advertisement -

A video circulating on social media captures the tense confrontation between a male church member and his pastor.

According to reports, the incensed husband attacked the pastor for engaging in an extramarital affair with his wife.

The video, which has garnered significant attention online, shows the aggrieved husband storming the pulpit during a church service to address the pastor directly.

READ ALSO: Popular FB fake fetish priest receives hot slaps for failing to double Ghc 5,000 he received from victim (Video)

In the intense footage, the husband can be seen getting physical with the pastor, expressing his anger and heartbreak over the betrayal.



The situation became increasingly heated and later prompted other members of the congregation to intervene and separate the two men before further harm could be done.

Unfortunately, the pastor was not allowed to provide a response or address the accusations, as the husband’s emotions took centre stage in the unfolding confrontation.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: We are not getting men to propose to us – African lady based in the UK laments (Video)

READ ALSO: Trending video of the wedding that happened in the rain