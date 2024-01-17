type here...
News

Popular FB fake fetish priest receives hot slaps for failing to double Ghc 5,000 he received from victim (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Popular FB fake fetish priest receives hot slaps for failing to double Ghc 500 he received from Wa youths (Video)
Irate youths from Wa in the Upper West Region took justice into their own hands by storming the shrine of a self-proclaimed fetish priest known as Nana Godspower.

The controversial priest has allegedly been duping unsuspecting individuals in and around Wa for an extended period.

According to reports, Nana Godspower reportedly failed to fulfil his promise of doubling the amount of GHS 5,000 he had taken from one of his many victims.

The aggrieved victim’s disappointment fueled the anger of the community, leading to the youths mobilizing to address the perceived injustice.

Upon reaching Nana Godspower’s residence, the enraged youths reportedly subjected him to physical assault and administered multiple ear-damaging slaps on him.

The forceful confrontation compelled the self-proclaimed fetish priest to open his shrine, where he was then made to gather all his deities.

In a symbolic act of retribution, the collected deities were set ablaze, marking the destruction of what many believed to be instruments of deception.

Source:GHpage

