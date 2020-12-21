Man 66, found dead in a guest house after an encounter with a 25-year-old lady (Photos)

- Advertisement -

Reports coming from Koforidua in the Eastern Region has it that a man identified as William Agyei,66, who is believed to be a Chief has met his untimely death after an encounter with a young lady.

According to a source, the man checked into the guest house at Effiduase on the 20th with the plan of spending some days there.

He was later joined in by a young lady who is said to be about 25years old.

The Chief was found dead the next day by a cleaner with the guest house who had gone to his room to tidy it up with the lady nowhere to be found.

The authories of the guest house called police to the scene who discovered that the chief had engaged in a sexual activity with the lady and was under the influence of Viagra and some other sex enhancement products.

See photos below:

Chief’s dead body

Chief’s bag

Chief car

The police who suspected foul play at first, later found out that no belonging on the man has been taken away by the lady and therefore stated that she might have run away after she realised the chief had died.

However, they explained that they are still searching for the lady so she can help with investigations.