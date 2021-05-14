Man who bathed his wife with acid jailed for 10 years

A week ago, GhPage reported an unfortunate incident about how a man poured acid on his wife while she was taking her bath.

The man identified as Papa Nii has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Weija Circuit Court.

In a post shared on Facebook by Crime Check GH, it indicated that Papa Nii expressed much love to his wife and kids but the cause of his action is yet to be understood.

“There were good times. He showed his wife and two kids much love. So what changed all of a sudden? Papa Nii finally gets a 10yr prison sentence for bathing his wife, Ofeibea with acid”.

The victim identified as Florence Ofeibea Aryee was attacked with an acidic substance by her husband while she was taking her bath.

According to reports, the couple had a misunderstanding and Papa Nii threw his wife out of their matrimonial home.

Days later, Papa Nii went to his father-in-law’s house, where his wife was currently staying to ask for forgiveness.

He then sneaked into the bathroom where Florence was taking her bath and poured acid on her face and both.

Florence who is currently in the hospital is having difficulties in breathing and opening her eyes.