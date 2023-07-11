type here...
News

Man begins a 100-hour cry-a-thon to set a new Guinness world record (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Man begins a 100-hour cry-a-thon to set a new Guinness world record (Video)
A Nigerian man has embarked on a crying challenge in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest crying marathon by an individual.

The man, identified as Danny Green, started his cry-a-thon on Sunday, July 9, 2023, with the goal of crying continuously for four days.


A video of his attempt, which is currently circulating, shows that he has completed 2 hours out of the 100 hours he plans to cry for.

However, it remains unclear whether Danny had properly registered his attempt with the Guinness World Records before embarking on it.

Watch his video below…

Below are some of the hilarious comments gathered under the trending video…

@iAmDTvictor – There is even an accompanying theme song abi na soundtrack

@maverickhills – This is not about GWR…man has seen shege banza pro max

@michaelbanksfx Na to remember all the bad bad things were don happen to you then put am in crying E no hard, I de wait make him complete the 100 hours, I go come break am with 150 hrs.

@RoclifeAyoThe current state of Nigeria is enough reason for someone to cry nonstop

@DanielRegha – Nigerians are making this Guinness World Record l¤se value, this obsession to create or break a record is d!sgusting. Hilda plus a few other Nigerians have done it, be happy for ’em & move on. If anyone wants to make an attempt that’s fine, but it should never be a competition.

    Source:GHpage

