- Advertisement -

An unusual video that has captured the attention of many social media users captures a lady believed to be a female nurse passionately kissing a male patient.

In the circulating video, the suspected nurse was seriously locking lips with the admitted male patient who’s believed to be bedridden.

Initially, the male patient was unconscious when the alleged nurse started kissing him but mysteriously regained consciousness in the middle of the deep kiss.

READ ALSO: Full video of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students atopa marathon

Some social media users have strongly dismissed the reports that the lady in the trending video is a nurse because it’s against their ethics.

Others have also opined that the lady in the viral clip is a nurse who has fallen in deep love with the male patient.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Part two of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students’ atopa video lands online

READ ALSO: Sista Afia reacts to trending reports of Lilwin chopping her ‘basabasa’ and dumping her