Trending video of a bride and her father-in-law getting cosy in public causes stir

An elderly Nigerian man has become the centre of attention after a video from his son’s wedding ceremony surfaced on the internet.



As the traditional wedding ceremony unfolded, the proud father couldn’t help but express his joy about his daughter-in-law.



With a beaming smile, he captured precious moments of his new daughter-in-law, ensuring that her beauty and happiness were forever preserved.



At one point in the video, he held her hand and kissed her while she blushed so hard with her clean teeth on display.

His enthusiasm was palpable as he meticulously took each shot, clearly cherishing the opportunity to document this special occasion.

The video showcased the father-in-law’s genuine happiness and his desire to capture every detail of his daughter-in-law’s joyous day.



The video has since garnered numerous reactions from netizens who flooded the comments section with their interpretations of the father-in-law’s excitement.



@busyfin reacted: “All I’m seeing is bride and groom. Where is the groom’s father?”



@LaceVine commented: “What if she’s one of the dad’s sugar babies but the son doesn’t know.”



@nat said: “With a father-in-law like this, rest assured you’re in the safest hands.”



@sandybabyonyii reacted: “I was my father Inlaw’s 5&6, the only one who he shares his cup with. Death took him away from me. Can’t forget the tight hug he gave me before passing on to be with God few mins later. I know he is watching over my family cause that man is surely with the Angels in heaven.”

