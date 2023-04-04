Man cancels wedding after fiancé told him she has had 17 abortions

- Advertisement -

A young man who had plans underway to marry his sweetheart has cancelled his marriage plans after his fiance confessed to him that she has had more than 10 abortions.

According to this young man who anonymously dropped the information on Facebook, he has been dating the lady for the past two years now and he truly loves her – But her 17 abortions is a deal breaker for him.

He explained that before this confession from his lover, he has never asked her about her past until three weeks ago when he officially proposed marriage to her.

While they were being truthful to each other, his fiance shared that she has had 17 abortions in the past. She also additionally disclosed her body count, which was above 10.

In reaction to the shocking news, the young man who has had his heart broken admitted that he can handle her body count but 17 abortions are overboard.

According to the groom-to-be, “ the marriage has just left my mind.”

“I’ve been in a stable relationship for two years and I never a asked my girlfriend of her past. I proposed marriage to her three weeks ago and she said yes. Just four days ago, we were talking and we decided to share our pasts. I didn’t mind her body count and all, even though it was too much for me (a little more than 10). The deal breaker was, this woman has had seventeen abortions in her past.

Seventeen abortions! She’s a good person undoubtedly but with this kind of past, the marriage has just left my mind. I’ve been with just two people my entire life and Wye had sEX with just one. It’s not like I was looking for a woman with a past like mine, but this one is just two much. Not the body count, but the abortions? Seventeen abotions? Nah I can’t”

