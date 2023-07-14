- Advertisement -

A Muslim man who is pissed at the way some people are handling the Muslim section of the Kumasi cemetery has stormed there to chase people out.

According to the man identified as Khalifa, some mechanics stationed around the cemetery have decided to turn the cemetery into their workshop and parking lot something he is not pleased with.

Khalifa in a video disclosed that these mechanics instead of parking the faulty cars at the workshop turn to park them in the cemetery and worse of all at the Islamic side.

Also Read: Fetish priest curses policemen with schnapps and eggs for taking his Ghc200

Sounding very angry he questioned why the mechanics would decide to bring their faulty car to the cemetery and to the Islamic section when the mechanics are Christians and could also park the cars there.

He mentioned that the mechanics hold the Christian section in high esteem while they see the Islamic section as just a commonplace or somewhere they can desecrate something he won’t sit aloof to watch it happen.

In the video, he could be seen asking the mechanics who have parked their cars there to take them out of the area saying he also holds his ancestor buried there in high esteem.

Some people believed to be mechanics came to plead with him but he refused to give in to the plea and still asked them to remove all the cars out.

Also Read: Lady breaks up with Husband after 3 months of marriage and dating for 7 years

Watch the video below:

Read More: Tima Kumkum dragged for marrying on her ex-husband’s birthday