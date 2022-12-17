- Advertisement -

Almost 90% of the phone dealers at Accra circle are hardened criminals and thieves hence it’s not advisable to interact or buy any kind of mobile gadget from them.

This is not the first time a naive person has been duped by these circle guys but most people have refused to learn from the predicaments of the many victims who have suffered at the mercy of these notorious criminals and daylight-armed robbers who rob without weapons.

A young man who has also fallen for the tricks of these ill-famed circle phone dealers has taken to Facebook to lament over how he was convinced to buy a fake iPhone which was packaged as a genuine device from apple to him prior to its purchase.

As disclosed by the wailing guy, he swapped his Samsung S21 FE plus Ghc 1000 for the fake iPhone 11 Promax.

He shared his sad story in a popular Facebook group named ‘INNA REAL LIFE’.

Sharing the devasting news on the social media platform, he wrote;

Goodness me!!!! Jesus!!!!! EIIII mawu!!!!!! Accra Circle!!!! Eiii I was imagining…. he said last Gh1000 for 11pro max… he took my Samsung S21 FE plus Gh1000… he tested it and it was iPhone…. yeeeiiiiii… I’ll Curse them they were two guys …. fair coloured with tattoo and beard!!!

Below is a picture of the brandless phone which was sold to the guy as an iPhone 11 ProMax.

Someone reading this article will refuse to learn the lesson and be the lesson in the near future.

