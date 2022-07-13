- Advertisement -

A South African man has reportedly died after drinking an entire bottle of spirit in just two minutes to win a £10 bet at a South African liquor store.

The local resident, who has not been named, visited the store in Mashamba village in Limpopo and took part in the challenge to see who could drink a bottle the fastest. He drank the whole bottle of the 35 per cent spirit before collapsing.

After falling to the ground, the man, aged between 25 and 30 was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The prize for the drinking competition was R200 in cash, the equivalent of around £10 an. An inquest has now been opened into his death.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said:

‘Police in Waterval outside Louis Trichardt have opened a case of inquest following an incident of apparent misuse of alcohol that took place at one of the local liquor outlets at Mashumba Village where the patrons allegedly participated in what they called a ‘drinking competition.

‘The winner who could consume the entire bottle of Jägermeister within a specified time would get R200 cash.

‘One of them immediately collapsed thereafter and was taken to the local clinic where he was certified dead’