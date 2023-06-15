Man disguises toilet rolls as money to pay for his fiancé’s brideprice (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian lady has dragged her husband to SOMPA FM for disguising toilet rolls as money to pay for her bride price.

According to the lady, her husband intentionally kept pieces of toilet rolls in envelopes and handed them over to her family as her bride price and payment of his ‘akonta sekan’.

READ ALSO: Newly wedded couple go viral over their low-budget wedding photos

During the live radio discussion, the newly married lady disclosed how his younger brother was initially accused of replacing the monies in the envelopes with toilet rolls.

But after she confronted her husband, he confessed to her that he smartly disguised the toilet rolls in the envelopes as money because he was very broke and didn’t want to visit her family empty-handed.

Following the revelation, the lady’s family is calling for the dissolvement of the new marriage.

READ ALSO: Family gives boyfriend deadline to present all the items in the bride price list else they’ll take their daughter from him

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Man ends relationship with girlfriend after seeing her elder sister’s bride price list