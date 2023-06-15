type here...
Man disguises toilet rolls as money to pay for his fiancé's brideprice (Video)

A young Ghanaian lady has dragged her husband to SOMPA FM for disguising toilet rolls as money to pay for her bride price.

According to the lady, her husband intentionally kept pieces of toilet rolls in envelopes and handed them over to her family as her bride price and payment of his ‘akonta sekan’.

During the live radio discussion, the newly married lady disclosed how his younger brother was initially accused of replacing the monies in the envelopes with toilet rolls.

But after she confronted her husband, he confessed to her that he smartly disguised the toilet rolls in the envelopes as money because he was very broke and didn’t want to visit her family empty-handed.

Following the revelation, the lady’s family is calling for the dissolvement of the new marriage.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

