Any man who doesn’t own a house & car before marriage doesn’t have a future – Actress

Nigerian actress and film producer, Lilian Afegbai made a statement in an interview on Toke Moments show and it has got people talking.

According to him, a man is not serious about his life if he does not own a house and a car before marriage.

The former Big Brother Africa housemate stated that she is not looking for a billionaire but a comfortable guy who owns a house, has cars etc.

She explained that she at her age is building a house so there’s something wrong if a man who wants to settle down is not having any building.

Lilian Afegbai declared that any man who cannot afford to buy a house for himself is unfit to be with her since it indicates that he lacks mental capacity.