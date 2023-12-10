type here...
Man nabbed for murdering his mother and sister for sakawa and burying them in shallow grave

By Armani Brooklyn
A man identified as Somadina Orji from Igboariam in Anambra State in Nigeria has reportedly killed his mother, Mrs Charity Orji, and his Sister, Miss Ukamaka Orji, and buried them in a shallow grave at their backyard in Enugu State.

The incident happened on Monday, December 4th, 2023, at Umuagu Inyi, in Oji River Local Government area of Enugu State.

According to reports, Somadina’s younger sister had been missing for weeks.

Then, Somadina had an issue with his younger brother and wanted to hit him but their mother stopped him and asked him to leave her house.

Not long after that, the mother, said to be a hardworking woman, was allegedly killed by her son and he buried her in a shallow grave in their compound.

When the younger son returned and didn’t find his mother, he raised alarm and villagers gathered.

After interrogating Somadina, he confessed to killing his mother and sister.

A video shared online shows Somadina digging out his mother’s body from the shallow grave. She had blood coming out of her ear after she was dug out and her corpse was still fresh.

The sister’s corpse was also exhumed but had decomposed. Her bones were gathered in a blue plastic bag.

Source:GHpage

