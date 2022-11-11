- Advertisement -

The recent hike in fuel and transport fares has consequently resulted in daily fights between commercial bus drivers and passengers.

Just about two weeks ago, a man has lost his life after a fight with a trotro mate ( a commercial minibus conductor).

According to reports, the gentleman died following a disagreement that ensured a GH2 increment in fare.

The GPRTU had announced a further increment in fares and the drivers had implemented it accordingly.

However, the troubled man could not understand why the mate was taking GH2 from him in addition to the previous fare.

A new video that has surfaced online also captures the moment a passenger pretended to be dead just to avoid paying his transport fare.

In the video, the man refused to answer the trotro mate’s calls to pay his fare.

After several unsuccessful attempts, the car was stopped for him to alight although he hadn’t gotten to his destination yet.



