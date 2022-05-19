- Advertisement -

A South African pastor has received serious backlash after he decided to propose marriage to his girlfriend at her father’s funeral.

In a video that has been widely circulated, the man was seen kneeling in front of his girlfriend with a ring while she cried uncontrollably.

Family and friends who were standing by the coffin watched in dismay while the Pastor poured out his heart to his grieving girlfriend.

The lady who was mourning her father accepted the ring amidst claps from the mourners present.

Watch the video below;

This video has received mixed reactions from social media users who described the Pastor’s act as insensitive and manipulative.

Read some comments below;

Lucas Moagi wrote; “Why propose when she is at her weakest and vulnerable? It’s insensitive and just damn selfish of him”.

Musa_1 added; “Attention will be the end of us one day”.

ThatoDO1 stated; “This is by far the most unhinged marriage proposal I have ever seen. Not only is this man fighting to be the main character at someone else’s funeral, he is also taking advantage of a grieving woman who’s in no position to think this through, and putting her under pressure. Sick!”.

Skugonza 5 commented; “This is so inconsiderate and weird. So that her engagement day will be this big reminder that she also lost a loved one???? Was this man dizzy?”.

Gozielum added; “This guy is taking advantage of her vulnerability seems he is interested in the girls inheritance. This is so disrespectful. I will hit your head if you come close to me. Selfish man”.

Miranda_M indicated; “Also this is extremely manipulative considering how vulnerable this woman is and would do anything to feel an ounce of happiness”.