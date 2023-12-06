No man with class, dignity and taste would ever get intimate with Mary – Oboy Siki states (Video)

- Advertisement -

Highly opinionated Oboy Siki has shared his two cents about the whole brouhaha concerning Mary and Kuami Eugene.

Ever since Kuami Eugene terminated his contract with Mary, the former househelp has granted several interviews to tell her side of the story.

According to Mary in a series of interviews, she was starved inside Kuami Eugene’s house and this consequently made her collapse on some occasions.

She also alleged that she was paid a meagre Ghc 600 after working for the music sensation for two years.

Speaking on the issue during an appearance on GHpage’s Rash Hour show, Oboy Siki slammed Kuami Eugene for being cheap.

According to Oboy Siki, Kuami Eugene should have hired a professional chef to cook for him looking at his current status in society.

In the course of the same live discussion, Oboy Siki insinuated that no man with class, dignity and taste would ever get intimate with marry because according to him, she’s not sexually appealing at all.

Oboy Siki additionally praised and commended Kuami Eugene for respecting himself and not getting under the sheets with Mary.

As stated by him, Kuami Eugene has high standards for women and other men of inflrunce should emulate him.

Watch the video below to know more…

