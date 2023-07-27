Man tragically ends it all under tree he first kissed his girlfriend after a fatal heartbreak

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A geologist, simply identified as Derek on Twitter has tragically ended his life after his girlfriend allegedly left him for someone else.

Derek, who goes by the handle @georockstar57 on Twitter, shared a heartbreaking suicide note on his Twitter page on Monday, July 24, before ending it all.



In the tweet, he declared love for his friends and asked them to pray for him. Unfortunately, he was found dead shortly.

His friends have now taken to social media to mourn his untimely passing.

“I love all of you. I selfishly ask that you pray for me,” he tweeted.

Based on his recent tweets, it has been deduced that he went in search of the tree where he shared his first kiss with his girlfriend and tragically took his life there.

