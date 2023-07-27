Man ends relationship with girlfriend for spending her entire savings on a single wig

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man, known as “Mr Alan” on Twitter, has broken up with his girlfriend after discovering that she had spent her entire savings of N200,000 (GHC 2,853) on a single wig.



The Twitter user, Mr Alan, expressed his shock and concern when he learned about his girlfriend’s extravagant purchase.

“She had only 200k in her account, and she used all the 200k to buy wig!!” he tweeted, prompting a wave of reactions from netizens.



Curiosity led Mr Alan to confront his girlfriend for confirmation, and she boldly admitted to using her entire savings to acquire the hairpiece.

This revelation left Mr Alan in a difficult position, with his girlfriend now turning to him for financial support, having depleted her own funds on the purchase.

