type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan who had 4 months to be released from prison escapes, recaptured...
News

Man who had 4 months to be released from prison escapes, recaptured and given extra 40 years

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Man who had 4 months to be released from prison escapes, recaptured and given extra 40 years
- Advertisement -

A man has been given an extra forty (40) years in prison after he broke out of jail four months to his release date.


According to reports a Mississippi, USA, prison inmate escaped from prison but he was later apprehended again.


21-year-old Shunekndrick Huffman broke out of jail in 2022, but he later committed another offence and was apprehended once more.


Reports from Daily Mail states that he decided to flee only four months before a previous seven-year sentence was set to end.

READ ALSO: Mother murders her own children and buries them in her boyfriend’s yard

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Man who had 4 months to be released from prison escapes, recaptured and given extra 40 years


He successfully made it out of the facility in 2022 but went into crime again as he broke into a nearby home and held three people at gunpoint for hours.

Additionally, Huffman stole a car from one of the individuals he was holding hostage and crashed it as he fled.

Following that, the police discovered Huffman hiding in a trash can and rearrested him. To two counts of kidnapping, he has entered a guilty plea.

He is currently serving a 40-year prison term after he was recaptured. Numerous users on social media expressed their shock at the story.

Some are perplexed as to why Huffman attempted to flee when he was leaving in four months.

READ ALSO: Wife laments as her husband claims he ‘mistakenly’ impregnated his side chick

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Accra
moderate rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
3.5mph
75 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways