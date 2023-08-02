Man who had 4 months to be released from prison escapes, recaptured and given extra 40 years

- Advertisement -

A man has been given an extra forty (40) years in prison after he broke out of jail four months to his release date.



According to reports a Mississippi, USA, prison inmate escaped from prison but he was later apprehended again.



21-year-old Shunekndrick Huffman broke out of jail in 2022, but he later committed another offence and was apprehended once more.



Reports from Daily Mail states that he decided to flee only four months before a previous seven-year sentence was set to end.

He successfully made it out of the facility in 2022 but went into crime again as he broke into a nearby home and held three people at gunpoint for hours.

Additionally, Huffman stole a car from one of the individuals he was holding hostage and crashed it as he fled.

Following that, the police discovered Huffman hiding in a trash can and rearrested him. To two counts of kidnapping, he has entered a guilty plea.

He is currently serving a 40-year prison term after he was recaptured. Numerous users on social media expressed their shock at the story.

Some are perplexed as to why Huffman attempted to flee when he was leaving in four months.

