News

Mother murders her own children and buries them in her boyfriend’s yard

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A woman named Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of her two youngest children.


According to Lori, her son and daughter were zombies and she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.

Vallow Daybell will serve three life sentences one after the other, the judge said.

The husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges. Vallow Daybell also faces two other cases in Arizona – one on a charge of conspiring with her brother to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and one of conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband.

Charles Vallow was shot and killed in 2019, but her niece’s ex survived an attempt later that year.

At the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Judge Steven W. Boyce said the search for the missing children, the discovery of their bodies and the evidence photos shown in court left law enforcement and jurors traumatized, and he would never be able to get images of the slain children out of his head.

Source:GHpage

Wednesday, August 2, 2023
