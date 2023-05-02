Home Lifestyle Man with natural big hips and baby face causes massive stir online

Man with natural big hips and baby face causes massive stir online

A grown man with a feminine face and body shape has broken the internet with his photos shared on TikTok.

In the shocking photos, the man identified as @siphosethusihawu8 on the platform, flaunted his massive hips and baby face.

While sharing the photos via his account, he also made it clear to doubting Thomases that he’s a full-fledged man.


Netizens have penned down their thoughts regarding the young man with many wondering how he turned out the way he is.


@tymerjnr5 said: “If ladies and gentlemen is a human being.”

@everyone_changed wrote: “I have curves too. They always laugh at me.”

@o.d.obaddest added: We lost another bro.”

Check out the trending photos of Sipho that have received mixed sections from social media users.

See more photos below:

