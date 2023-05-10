Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Many male managers and recruiters mostly sleep with ladies looking for jobs before employing them.

This has been the norm for decades but unfortunately, it’s the victims who catch the heat anytime the issue of managers sleeping with ladies with the promise of giving jobs pops up.

A trending picture on Twitter that has garnered over 1.4 million views and 10K comments has fast become a topic for discussion on the micro-blogging platform.

Apparently, the lady who presented her CV to the manager was given the option to either make the vile man happy in order to get the job or walk home without the initially promised appointment letter.

Being desperate to get the job by all means, she agreed to suck the manager’s manhood.

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the fast-trending picture…

@Chief Priest – This is just the height of African office managers

@Ruthmax 341 – It won’t last. Ladies should understand that sex brings some other emotions that can lead to either hatred or love and awkward situations.. The guy will be looking for the day she will mess up amtoe mbio. There is no position at work place that sex can hold. Refuse to be used.

@Artdafina – Whenever you settle for less than you deserve, you’ll end up getting less than what you settled for.

@Iamjosephyna – This is what you get when you go for an interview showing how desperate you are in need of the job instead of showing the company you are a great asset to the company.

@Essybea – This is one of the reasons when a hardworking lady makes money without sleeping with the boss People find it hard to believe because majority of women do this to retain their position or get a job… But men must u make her do this before giving her the job

@MarthaAhumuza – Reading the comments and I’m wondering how y’all have gas for the woman not the man abusing his position of power. It’s the same dynamics with lecturers and students There is no context in which you can justify this

@K9Edition – Reasons why I doubt God sometimes…. people working, doing everything possible to live a good life but later nothing comes up ….all the hard work and smartwork goes to the trushcan

Click on this LINK to have a view of the viral picture.

